Jenna Bush Hager proudly shares photo of Mila, 10, reading this popular YA book on vacation

Jenna Bush Hager's daughter Mila picked a great beach read.

The TODAY co-host shared a photo of her 10-year-old and a friend reading the bestselling novel "The Summer I Turned Pretty" in side-by-side lounge chairs on the beach.

The 2009 romance book, which is part of a trilogy, is also a streaming series on Amazon Prime Video and was recently renewed for a third season.

According to Publisher's Weekly, “The Summer I Turned Pretty," for ages 12 and older, is about a 15-year-old girl named Isabel (nickname "Belly") who spends the summer at a beach house and navigates her romantic feelings for more than one boy."

Jenna Bush Hager's daughter Mila reads "The Summer I Turned Pretty" on the beach with a friend. @jennabhager via Instagram

It's no surprise that Jenna’s eldest would choose to read while on vacation.

“We read every night together as a family,” Jenna told TODAY.com in May 2023, adding, “Teaching a kid or watching a kid learn how to read is evolutionarily one of the most beautiful things that can happen as a parent.”

Jenna has three children with husband Henry Hager: daughters Mila, 10, Poppy, 8, and son Hal, 4.

The "Hoda & Jenna" host recently celebrated the five-year anniversary of her “Read With Jenna" book club, where she selects a new book each month. In March, Jenna couldn’t decide between two books, so she included both: “The Great Divide” by Cristina Henriquez and “The House on Mango Street” by Sandra Cisneros.

Even as prolific reader, Jenna isn't above indulging in a book aimed at young adults. She picked the iconic teen read “Summer Sisters” (first published in 1998) as her pick in August 2023 and even interviewed author Judy Blume on her “Read With Jenna” weekly podcast.

Jenna told TODAY.com that she uses technology to encourage her kids to read.

“Something I’ve done with Mila is that we get the pleasure of watching movies or television shows based on the books she’s read,” she said.

She also sets a great example.

“I’m not worried about raising a reader because we model reading all the time,” Jenna told TODAY.com. “They’ll come into my room, and I’ll be reading.”