Jenna Bush Hager was ‘shamed’ by daughter Mila for throwing away her artwork

Jenna Bush Hager is in big trouble with her oldest daughter, Mila, for an act nearly every parent can admit to: throwing out her art project.

"I learned something last night," the TODAY co-host shared during Hoda & Jenna on May 24. "I was putting Mila to bed and she said, 'I have to talk to you about something.'

"She said, 'I know that you threw out my mirror that I made at camp and I saw it in the trash can. And I don't appreciate it.'"

According to Jenna, her 10-year-old daughter had reported the crime to her 7-year-old sister, Poppy, who "doesn't appreciate" it either, "So stop."

Mila clarified that her mom could throw out scribbled-on paper, however, "the things that are precious to Poppy and me, you're hurting our feelings."

"I said, 'I understand,'" Jenna told co-host Hoda Kotb.

Although Jenna didn't recall throwing away the mirror, she admitted, "I'm sure I did. It was like a painted mirror."

"It's hard to figure out where to store everything," Hoda, mother of daughters Haley, 6, and Hope, 4, pointed out.

"There's too much stuff!" replied Jenna. "And sometimes, when my life is out of control, throwing away my kids' stuff feels really good!" In addition to Mila and Poppy, Jenna shares 3-year-old son Henry with husband Henry Hager.

"I just put on Shakira and clean up my kids' rooms," said Jenna. "But I'm going to stop, OK?"

"I felt shame," she added. "My own child shamed me and I feel guilty about it."

Honestly .... what parent hasn't done the same with mountains of artwork brought home?

Mila's pride is well-earned. An artistic streak seems to run through the family, inherited from her grandfather, former President George W. Bush.