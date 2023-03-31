Jamie Lee Curtis celebrates daughter Ruby on Transgender Day of Visibility: ‘Love is love’

Jamie Lee Curtis marked Transgender Day of Visibility on March 31 by giving her daughter, Ruby Guest, a shoutout on Instagram.

Ruby Guest, 27, came out as transgender in 2020. Curtis shares her with her husband, Christopher Guest.

"Love is love. A mother’s love knows no judgment," Curtis wrote in the caption alongside a photo with her daughter from an October 2021 feature in People. "As a mother, I stand in total solidarity with my children as they move forward in the universe as their authentic selves with their own minds and bodies and ideas."

Ruby Guest, Jamie Lee Curtis and Annie Guest at the premiere of "Halloween Ends" in October 2022. Alberto Rodriguez / GA / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Imaages

"On this trans visibility day my daughter and I are visible," the actor wrote in closing.

Curtis also shared a graphic from the LGBTQIA+ advocacy organization Free Mom Hugs.

"I'm a transgender person and all I want is ... to have positivity and acceptance for all trans people," the graphic reads.

Curtis captioned the post: "As a mother of a trans child, I stand in 100% support of their right to exist."

In a 2021 interview with People, Ruby Guest said she "wasn't worried" when she came out to her parents.

"It was scary — just the sheer fact of telling them something about me they didn’t know,” Ruby told the outlet. “It was intimidating — but I wasn’t worried. They had been so accepting of me my entire life."

Curtis said she was doing her best to support Ruby, even if it meant making some mistakes.

"It’s speaking a new language," she told People at the time. "It’s learning new terminology and words. I am new at it. I am not someone who is pretending to know much about it. And I’m going to blow it, I’m going to make mistakes. I would like to try to avoid making big mistakes."

She added that she was trying to be "more mindful" about what she was saying and how she says it.

"You still mess up, I’ve messed up today twice. We’re human," she said. "But if one person reads this, sees a picture of Ruby and me and says, ‘I feel free to say this is who I am,’ then it’s worth it."

Curtis, who recently won her first Academy Award for her role in "Everything Everywhere All At Once," often uses her online platform to advocate for causes she believes in.

The actor has voiced her support for drag queens amid recent bans on shows, Ukrainians facing the ongoing Russian invasion, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles and even dogs up for adoption. She's also hilariously — yet somewhat seriously — asked musicians to play more matinee shows because "mommy goes to bed early."