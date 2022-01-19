IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

6 dermatologist-approved devices and drugstore staples to help reduce wrinkles

Jamie Chung had twins via surrogate, so why did she have postpartum depression?

“Therapy really helped me,” says “The Real World: San Diego” alum.
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - February 07, 2020
Jamie Chung is opening up about her struggle with postpartum depression. Gilbert Carrasquillo / GC Images
/ Source: TODAY
By Rachel Paula Abrahamson

Actor Jamie Chung, who welcomed twin boys via surrogate, is opening up about her experience with postpartum depression

“I was so resentful, and I had anxiety and I was angry,” Chung revealed during a Facebook Live last month. 

“The Real World: San Diego” alum added that her family, which includes husband Bryan Greenberg, “were walking on eggshells.”

While experts once thought that the changing hormones associated with pregnancy and childbirth caused postpartum depression, they now understand that multiple factors can contribute to it.

According to Dr. Jessica Vernon, clinical assistant professor in the Department of Obstetrics & Gynecology at NYU Langone Health, women who have a history of anxiety or depression are at higher risk for postpartum depression. Other risk factors include a history of infertility, multiple births, a complicated delivery and having a newborn admitted to the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), Vernon told TODAY Parents.

Chung had several risk factors, including babies who were born prematurely and taken to the NICU. She’s also opened up about undergoing in vitro fertilization (IVF).

“She was definitely high risk,” said Vernon, who has never treated Chung. “We've started screening women at their initial prenatal visit for risk factors. Preventative care is so important with postpartum depression and anxiety. You want to have resources and a support system in place ahead of the birth.”

Chung began seeing a therapist shortly after learning she was going to be a mom. 

“Therapy really helped me prep mentally for this lifestyle change,” Chung revealed in an interview with People on Tuesday. “You don’t want to start with something negative or challenging, but I do think that these postpartum depression issues are so real.”

Chung and Greenberg announced in October that they secretly welcomed twins. 

Modern Motherhood: Battling depression and anxiety after childbirth

June 20, 201908:24
Rachel Paula Abrahamson

Rachel Paula Abrahamson is a TODAY.com contributor who writes for the parenting, health and shop verticals. She was previously a senior editor at Us Weekly. Her bylines have appeared in The New York Times, Good Housekeeping, Redbook, and elsewhere. Rachel lives in the Boston area with her husband and their two young daughters. 