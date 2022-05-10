James Van Der Beek says his late mom sent him a sign before his son’s birth

James Van Der Beek believes his late mother, Melinda Weber, sent him a sign as his wife, Kimberly, was giving birth to their 6th child last year.

In an Instagram post on Monday, Van Der Beek recalled how he was moving a lit candle, when hot wax splashed on their bathroom mirror.

“Kim immediately gasped and said, ‘Oh my God, it’s your mom!” Van Der Beek, 45, wrote.

The Dawson’s Creek actor included his “favorite picture” of his mom in a tassel-edged shawl, followed by a photo of the splattered wax. He called the similarities between the images “undeniable.”

“I felt visited. Held. Watched over. Loved,” Van Der Beek shared, noting that Kimberly, who was laboring in a bathtub, felt the same way.

“And then… four months later… someone unknowingly scraped it off the mirror. I walked into the bathroom to see the wax angel was gone… and I fell apart,” Van Der Beek revealed. “A whole new level of grief surfaced. Which opened up (eventually) a new level of healing.”

“The ‘signs’ aren’t magic — they’re just invitations to forge a new connection in our hearts,” he continued. “And that connection is an ever-evolving magic that deepens, shifts, and transcends what we think about life and our spot in the circle. And it’s always available to us.”

Weber, a professional dancer and gymnastics teacher, died in July 2020 at the age of 70.

“My mom crossed over last week. Even though we knew this was coming — and had actually thought we were at the end nearly a year and a half ago — I’m still in shock,” Van Der Beek wrote at the time. “I’m grateful she’s no longer in pain, I’m sad, I’m angry, I’m relieved… all at once and in different moments. Just trying to hold space and allow for it all.”

