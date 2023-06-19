Ireland Baldwin shares new photos of baby daughter Holland

Ireland Baldwin paid tribute to her partner, André Allen Anjos (aka RAC), on his first Father’s Day with a series of sweet photos.

“girl dad mcgee,” the model-turned-writer captioned her Instagram carousel on June 19.

In one photo, RAC, 38, is shown holding daughter Holland’s tiny hand moments after she was born in May. In another image, the baby is seen sleeping peacefully on her dad's bare chest.

Last month, Baldwin, 27, shared that she and RAC, a musician, make the perfect parenting team.

“I’ve never been more in love with him. I catch glimpses of the future father he’s going to be and it makes me quite emotional…and my heart breaks for those who don’t have a supporting and loving partner,” she wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post.

Baldwin explained the meaning behind Holland’s unique name in January when she was still pregnant and a guest on the "Girlboss Radio" podcast.

“I’m Ireland, so another country name because we wanted to keep that consistent,” she said. “And then I love the actress Holland Taylor. I’ve always loved that name since I was young. I just thought that was such a classy, beautiful name, so we’re going with Holland.”

Baldwin is the daughter of actors Alec Baldwin, 65, and Kim Basinger, 69. The former couple split after nine years of marriage in 2002. Alec shares seven young children with his wife, Hilaria, 39.

On "Girlboss Radio," Ireland said she wants to parent differently than her own parents did.

“What I’m most excited about really is more centered around a lot of things I really wanted in terms of stability as a child myself that I didn’t have,” Baldwin shared.

She continued, “What’s kind of exciting is I get to raise this little human and do things completely differently than what I was taught was the norm.”