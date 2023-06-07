Identical twins go into labor at the same time and welcome babies hours apart

Identical twins Rebecca "Becca" Lawrence and Christina "Tina" Keefer came into the world on the same day — and so did their babies.

The 23-year-old sisters, who both live in Pennsylvania, gave birth hours apart at WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital on May 25.

Becca delivered daughter Raylnn in the morning. Later that afternoon, Tina welcomed son Xavian. Even cooler, Tina went into labor while watching Becca being induced.

“I was visiting Becca and my water broke!” Tina tells TODAY.com. “They made me do a pH test and then the nurse came back and was like, ‘So, we need to get you in the room next door.’

Cousins Raylynn and Xavian were both born on May 25 at the same hospital. Courtesy Becca Lawrence

“Our rooms were literally right beside each other,” Tina continues. “We joked about putting a window in the wall so we could see each other.”

When it was time for Becca to push, Tina hobbled out of bed while in labor to support her twin.

“I was having really harsh contractions," Tina recalls. "They’d make me walk the halls every now and then and I’d only make it five steps and have to stop."

Thirteen hours later, Becca was at Tina's bedside when she became a first-time mom.

“No way was I going to miss it!” Becca tells TODAY.com about supporting her twin while only hours postpartum.

Becca says she burst into tears when Xavian was born. It was a mixture of joy and relief that Tina was no longer in pain.

“Once he came out, I started bawling,” Becca says. “Everyone in the room was crying.”

“It was so special to go through it with my twin,” Tina adds.

Tina, a single mother, has been staying with Becca and her husband, Anthony, since the birth of their babies but will be heading back to her own place soon. Luckily, it's only 20 minutes away.

The sisters spend their days chatting and nursing their babies. Though Tina and Becca didn't plan to become pregnant at the same time, it's an ideal situation.

As Tina tells TODAY.com, "We're best friends."