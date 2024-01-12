Coco Austin brewed up controversy after she posted footage of her 8-year-old daughter, Chanel, playing beer pong.

In a recent Instagram video, Chanel tosses ping pong balls into plastic red cups and nails four shots in a row, as family and friends erupt into cheers.

“How is this possible?” Austin, 44, exclaims from behind the camera. “I can’t even get one.”

“No one can beat you in a drinking game. They will lose!” the proud mom tells Chanel, who can’t stop smiling.

The second grader later reminds her mom that she needs to drink now. After all, rules are rules!

“Chanel’s hidden talent apparently…..” Austin captioned the clip.

Followers praised Chanel’s effortless ball handling skills, with many joking that the little girl is ready for college. Some people, however, felt that Austin used poor judgment by letting Chanel to take part in a drinking game.

“Gotta love parenting today...... Like how about we advertise how much alcohol we consume with all the bottles in the background nothing to be proud of as a parent sorry,” one person wrote.

Added another, “If normal everyday parents were to do this with their children and post it to their social media account you can bet social services would be there in a hot second to take their children away from the parents.”

Austin shares Chanel with her husband, “Law & Order: SVU” actor Ice-T. In 2021, Ice-T, whose real name is, Tracy Lauren Marrow, addressed criticism his wife received for allowing Chanel, then 5, to get nail extensions.

“Rule one on the internet: Do not pay attention to anything anyone says on the internet,” Ice-T said during an appearance on “The View.”

“Everybody parents differently,” he added.

Austin is frequently trolled on social media for decisions she makes regarding Chanel. In 2022, she defended pushing Chanel, who was 6 at the time, in a stroller.

"Isn't there a war & mass shootings going as we speak & you’d rather mess with my mothering? SMH," Austin wrote on Twitter.