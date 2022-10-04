Since Fiona, Gonzàlez has been “up and down, up and down” the streets of her community, fielding constant phone calls from families and elders in need of water, food, diapers, wheelchairs, wipes, clothes, mattresses, ice, toiletries and shoes.

As she worked, the stench of rotting wood mixed with comforting smells of barbecue, as neighbors pooled their resources to feed everyone.

The entire island lost power as Fiona made landfall, bringing upwards of 30 inches of rain and 85 mph winds. Twenty-five people were killed.

Weeks after the storm hit, thousands of Puerto Ricans still do not have power.

Team Playa Añesco has helped thousands of Puerto Ricans after Hurricane Maria and Hurricane Fiona devastated parts of the island. Danielle Campoamor / TODAY

“There were so many houses with water inside,” said Gonzàlez, who has a 23-year-old from a previous marriage in addition to her two younger kids. “We just let the people know that immediately after the water went down, we were going to assess the damage and help as much as we can. They know that we helped them after Maria, so they have faith in our work.”

Many families had not yet fully recovered from Hurricane Maria when Fiona hit the island.

“There are so many houses with blue tarps for roofs,” she said. “People were still waiting for materials, and then Fiona came.”

Volunteers bag up supplies to deliver to families in need after Hurricane Fiona hit Puerto Rico. Danielle Campoamor / TODAY

“We are so tired. Sometimes I don’t eat lunch,” González said after delivering supplies to around 300 families. “At 4 a.m. I am awake and just start thinking about what I need to do during the day.”

“I just want my neighborhood to recover as fast as possible,” she added. “We are always here, ready to do what we have to do.”

Like many Puerto Ricans, González hears people talk about her people’s “resilience.” Sometimes, “resilience” is discussed as federal aid is withheld from the island and communities like González’s are left to fend for themselves.

“The word resilient does not mean we can do it all — we always need help,” she said. “But we don’t just sit and wait for help from the government. We work. For me, that’s resilient. You’re going through so much, but you say no — for my kids, for my stability, for a better life, I need to keep going. I do not want to sit here and cry and wait. I will try. I will at least try.”

A small snapshot of the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona in Barrio Playa, Añesco, Puerto Rico. Danielle Campoamor / TODAY

After Hurricane Maria, González founded Team Playa Añesco, Inc., a non-governmental human rights organization run by 15 other moms with children of various ages. They’re all helping.

“Some are old, but they still find ways to help. Some of them have problems with their backs and shoulders, but they’re still here. They’re amazing,” González said. “One woman — Jackie — she lost everything in the flooding, but she’s still here helping.”

Community volunteers with Team Playa Añesco load up two trucks of supplies to deliver to families in need after Hurricane Fiona devastated parts of Puerto Rico. Danielle Campoamor / TODAY

González says her neighborhood used to be plagued with drugs and alcohol, but her organization of moms has worked to make things better.

“This is not something I ever expected in my life to do, but I want to continue to do this for as long as my health and God allow,” Gonzàlez said. “I feel proud. I like when people talk about how beautiful my neighborhood was.”

The group turned an abandoned school into a community center with a library.

“A rich man could buy it for apartments or something but we prefer to do something for the community," Gonzàlez said. "We want to keep our roots.”

On the side of the community center is a painting of birds locked in a cage of downed trees and a raging river. Gonzàlez sees her community in that mural.

“There’s one way out and one way in. We are the birds,” González explained. “The trees and the river put us inside a cage, and we are fighting for another exit."

A picture of the mural of caged birds, on the side of a once-abandoned school Marilyn Mendoza González and the Team Playa Añesco, Inc. group turned into a community center for their neighborhood. Danielle Campoamor / TODAY

González's two younger children have watched their community lean on their mom for most of their lives.

“My children are my inspiration,” González explained. “I need to be strong for them ... They saw the pain. They saw the loss of our people. After Maria, they gave their toys to kids.”

Marilyn Mendoza González's 7-year-old daughter, showing off some of her one-of-a-kind art. Danielle Campoamor / TODAY

González’s 8-year-old daughter, who dreams of becoming an artist or a veterinarian, says her mom is a “hard worker” who also takes care of them.

“I’m happy because her job is helping other people,” the 8-year-old told TODAY Parents in Spanish.

“I feel fortunate that I have a mother who helps people,” González’s 10-year-old son told TODAY Parents, also in Spanish. “I’m proud of her for being a good person.”

