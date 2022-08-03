Erin Napier is feeling emotional as she prepares to send her 4-year-old daughter, Helen, to preschool.

On Tuesday, the “Home Town” star, 36, snapped a photo of her radio display as she listened to “I Will Remember You” by Sarah McLachlan.

“Just sitting in the car getting weepy because this was played constantly at events when I graduated high school and Helen is starting school this week and time is flying and I will remember you baby Helen,” Napier captioned an Instagram post. “(all the other mamas sending your infants to school this year please holler at me).”

“My first baby is going into middle school. I’m still in denial that he’s big enough. It feels like yesterday I was holding his tiny hand walking him into kindergarten,” one fan wrote in the comments.

Added another, “Two weeks until we drop our baby off for his senior year of college. I will cry, I always do.”

The renovation expert shares kids Helen and Mae, 14 months, with her husband and “Home Town” co-star, Ben Napier.

“Ben is the biggest crush I’ve ever had in my life and now he’s my husband and it’s crazy to me,” Erin told TODAY Parents earlier this year.

The couple, who will celebrate their 14-year wedding anniversary in November, met while attending Jones Junior College in Mississippi.

Ben recalled to TODAY the first time he noticed his future wife on campus.

“She was walking across the student union in loose fitting jeans and she had on a tight yellow T-shirt and she had short hair,” he said. “It was very unique for a small school in southern Mississippi. There was an inner confidence there that allowed her to be able to do that. She just carried herself differently.”

“My mom always told me I would know that I found ‘the one’ when I was with someone that I did’t want to stop talking to,” he added. “And here we are.”

