Hoda shares daughter Haley’s milestone: No more diapers!

Hoda Kotb's daughter Haley just celebrated a major milestone.

On Monday, the proud mom revealed that Haley, 5, has graduated from pull-up diapers to underwear.

The mother of two shared the exciting news while catching up with Jenna Bush Hager during the first of five live "Today with Hoda & Jenna" shows in Studio 6A this week.

“We had kind of a monumental moment at my house and it sounds small but sometimes small moments are big moments,” she said. “Haley’s very last day of wearing a pull-up diaper was last night."

Hoda went on to describe how she felt while experiencing the special moment.

"So you know what I thought as I was putting it on? ‘That’s the last diaper. That’s the last diaper I’ll ever put on Haley,'" she said. “And I told her, I said, ‘I remember when you were a baby and I put that very first one on you and this is the last one.'”

It would’ve been easy for Hoda to consider this milestone an ending of sorts, but the proud mom prefers to look at it in a more positive light.

“I said (to Haley), ‘But guess what? Starting tomorrow, you have a whole new chapter ahead of you. You’re gonna be wearing underwear,'” she said.

Still, Hoda understands that many parents can feel a bit nostalgic when their child finishes potty training.

“Sometimes you look back and you say, ‘Oh I’m gonna miss that.’ But we’re talking about framing and what that means to kind of say goodbye to something and also to realize something amazing is coming next,” she said.

Jenna appreciated Hoda’s perspective and congratulated her friend.

“There’s always beauty at every corner. You’re never gonna have to take off a diaper again!” she said.

Hoda then clapped and cheered, “Yes!”

“Well, except for you do have another daughter (Hope, 3),” Jenna added.

“Except for Hope,” Hoda acknowledged.

Jenna went on to share her own milestone and recalled a conversation she had with her daughter Mila, 9, when their family moved to a new home before school started a few months ago.

"It's hard to have changes when you’re in your 40s or as my sister says, 40," Jenna said. "And it's hard for kids, except kids are also so resilient. They believe in the good."

When asking her daughter how she wants her new home to feel, Jenna was proud to hear Mila's response.

"She wants the house where neighbors can run in and sit around the table, where there's laughter and love," she explained. "We went to back to school night and she wrote in her letter about what the school felt like — that she feels free, that there's a place for her and she feels free."

Jenna admitted that she started to cry after reading the sweet message.

"Isn't that what we want for all of our kids?" she said

