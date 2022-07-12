Hoda Kotb reveals sweet way daughter Haley used her chore money

Hoda Kotb’s 5-year-old daughter, Haley, is the sweetest.

On Tuesday, the TODAY co-anchor revealed that Haley used her chore chart money to buy ice cream for a man named Mo who runs a neighborhood restaurant.

“She said, ‘I want to call him and I want to find out what his favorite flavor is,’” Hoda shared. After Mo informed Haley that he likes chocolate, she thanked him and hung up the phone.

“Then we see him randomly on the street. And he said, ‘Why did you want to know my favorite ice cream?’” Hoda recalled. “And she said, ‘Well, I’ve been doing my chores all week and I want to get you an ice cream.’”

Mo was visibly touched by Haley’s gesture.

The next day, Mo met Hoda, Haley and her 3-year-old sister, Hope, at an ice cream shop.

“She took her money out of her Ziploc and she got the biggest hug,” Hoda said. “Afterwards, we sat down — Hope, Haley, me and Mo and he said, ‘Do you know why this cone is extra special today? And Haley said, ‘Why?’ And he said, ‘Because it’s my birthday.”

“I was just thinking, like when you do something kind, the universe cooperates,” the proud mom continued. “Like it happened to have been his birthday on that day with the ice cream?”

Hoda was quick to note that Hope is just as generous.

“Hope does kind things daily,” Hoda said. “If you had one blueberry in your hand… and you said, ‘Can I have that?’ She would say, ‘Yes, please, this is yours.’ Like she’ll give it away.”

