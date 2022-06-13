Hoda Kotb found herself crying tears of joy over the weekend.

The TODAY anchor got to watch her daughters perform in their very first dance recital, and she was bursting with pride the entire time.

On Monday morning, the mother of two caught up with her TODAY with Hoda & Jenna co-host Jenna Bush Hager and recalled how she couldn't stop crying while watching her girls perform.

"It was the first time I'd ever seen my kids on stage. They had a dance recital and I had never witnessed that," she said.

While looking at a photo of Haley, 5, and Hope, 3, the proud mom told Jenna they had "so much fun."

"They got up on stage (and) sang 'Impossible' and 'Do You Believe in Magic?' (and other) old songs," she revealed.

The two little stars with their proud teachers. TODAY

Hoda knew she was going to have a great time, but she was taken aback by the reaction she had when she saw her girls on stage.

"I didn't know I was going to react like that. I exploded into tears and cried for Hope’s, which was in the beginning, and Haley's, which was at the end," she said.

The TODAY anchor also found herself getting excited for everyone else's children when they performed.

"I was sobbing. I was having an out of body (experience)," she said.

Hoda is one happy mom with her two talented daughters. TODAY

Jenna could definitely relate to Hoda's emotional experience.

"I don't understand what it is because I've been in your place. Is it evolutionary?" she asked.

Hoda explained that she felt a deep sense of awe at the way her girls handled the big crowd.

"They had this kind of easy feeling and I think I was so surprised," she said. "I liked the fact that they felt comfortable because one of the scariest things on earth, and we know as grownups, is standing in front of people and saying something or doing something."

Jenna, who recently opened up about how proud she was watching her daughter Mila star in her school play, offered an explanation.

"I feel like it's the confidence, like watching (your kids) learn confidence. And whether that's in sports or whatever, but when you see that confidence (it's amazing)," Jenna said.

Hoda's mom is visiting soon and when she does, her girls will do an encore performance for her.

"It was like one of my favorite moments. I can't stop thinking about it and it was beautiful," she said.