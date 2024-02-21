Hoda Kotb says Savannah Guthrie’s new book helped her navigate a ‘difficult’ parenting moment

New episodes of Hoda’s podcast are available every Wednesday — just search “Making Space” wherever you get your podcasts, or click here.

Hoda Kotb says Savannah Guthrie's new book gave her reassurance during an uncertain parenting moment.

On a Feb. 21 episode of the podcast "Making Space with Hoda Kotb," the TODAY co-hosts unpacked Savannah's new book "Mostly What God Does: Reflections on Seeking and Finding His Love Everywhere". The book of essays, published Feb. 20, narrates Savannah's faith and how it's impacted her path as a journalist and mom.

“You know, what’s funny, I read the book when you first sent me chapter by chapter and I reread it last night when I was going through a difficult time with my daughter," Hoda told Savannah during the podcast. "And I was worried ... am I, um, enough? Am I doing it right?"

Hoda is mom to daughters Haley, 7, and Hope, 4, whom she co-parents with her ex-partner Joel Schiffman. Savannah and her husband Mike Feldman have two children, daughter Vale, 9, and son Charley, 7.

Earlier in their conversation, the TODAY co-hosts explored their relationships to God.

"Mostly what God does is love you," said Savannah. "90 percent of it is him loving you. Am I doing the right thing? Did I marry the right person? Should I do this job or that job? Am I selfish? Am I insecure? Am I a basket case? Do I deserve love? Do I really love anyone? Am I hopeless? Am I a sinner? Am I deserving of shame?"

She added, "Mostly what God does is love you. Oh, what’s your question? There’s only one answer: God loves you."

Hoda has shared previously how her faith was restored with the adoption of her first child.

“We were just brought up to believe in God," Hoda said during a 2018 episode of the "Thrive Global Podcast," according to “People.”

"We were all about that, and I feel like when you have a relationship with God, and I feel like I’ve had endless, countless, abundant conversations about it," she said. "Sometimes you think, can he hear me? Does he hear me? Am I just talking to myself? Is it for real?”

Hoda added, “But, I think when Haley arrived, I didn’t have any doubt in that belief, but when Haley arrived, it was personified. Literally when I watch her now, I just feel like she’s proof of everything. Like, everything. Yeah. She’s the best."