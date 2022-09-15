Hoda Kotb recounts ‘magical’ morning surprise with daughter Haley 

TODAY co-anchor Hoda Kotb told the Hoda & Jenna audience all about a "magical" early morning surprise she received, courtesy of her oldest daughter, Haley.

"Can I tell you the cutest thing that happened this morning?" Hoda asked co-host, Jenna Bush Hager on September 15.

"Yes," Jenna responded immediately. (Who doesn't love a cute mom story?)

"I'm getting up — it's 3:45; I've taken my shower; I'm in the bathroom — and I hear these little feet behind me," Hoda explained. "I turn around, and there's Haley and she's looking at me and I'm looking at her and she's wearing her 'future voter' t-shirt that she sleeps in. I looked at her and I go: 'Well, Good morning.' She goes: 'Hi Momma.' I said, 'Hi.' She goes: 'I have never done this before — seen you in the morning.'"

Hoda told Haley, 5, to come with her and sat her down on her bed.

"I go: 'This is a first isn't it?'" Hoda asked her daughter. "She goes: Yeah.'" Haley then listed all the new things she has accomplished as of late, including whistling and learning how to make her own eggs.

"And now I get to see you," Haley added.

Hoda shared that both her and her daughter's eyes welled up with tears during the magical moment they shared, oh-so early in the morning.

"I looked at her and I said: 'You just made my morning,'" Hoda added. "I gave her a big hug and I go, 'Let's go back to bed.' So I took her to bed."

Haley then went back to bed, but not before letting her mom know that "she smelled good, too." She then told Jenna that for a second, she was close to missing out on the magical moment entirely.

"I was sitting in this moment, and I thought to myself, for a second, now sometimes when your child wakes up your first instinct is (to say): 'Hunny, go to bed. It's too late. Why are you up?'" she explained. "You don't mean it, but it's your first ... and I remember I just paused it for one second."

Later in the morning, when Hoda FaceTimes her daughters at around 7:30 am, Haley shared just how much that moment meant to her, too.

"She goes: 'Wasn't that magical?' She said, 'Wasn't that magical'! All of it was two minutes — and she went back to bed, too," Hoda shared.

The two moms then shared that even though it's instinctual to want your children to go back to bed as quickly as possible, sometimes it's best to enjoy those unplanned moments for what they are.

"(You're) thinking about the sleep they're missing," Jenna said. "But it's our choice to give yourself that second to pause."

Hoda agreed, adding that it would have taken "the same amount of time to say: 'What are you doing? Why aren't you in bed? Let's go, time to go.'"

"She would have felt bad and not had a good rest," Hoda added. "It just struck me — reaction. How we react to anything ... It was a really cool, beautiful morning."

