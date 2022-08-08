The whole gang got together for Hoda Kotb’s pre-birthday barbecue!

The TODAY co-anchor shared an Instagram photo of her family members and close friends gathered for a summer cookout leading up to her 58th birthday on Aug. 9.

“When Gerry Ryan makes a perfect early bday BBQ!” Hoda captioned a pic of the celebration, also thanking friends Kathleen Mahoney-Ryan and Katie Ryan “for the love!!!”

Hoda’s mom, Sami Kotb, was also in the photo, as well as Hoda’s siblings, Hala and Adel, and Hoda's nieces, Hannah and Ella. The mom of two's older daughter, Haley Joy, 5, can be seen in the snap beaming between her uncle and family friend Katie Ryan. The fourth hour co-host’s 3-year-old daughter, Hope Catherine, was also likely on hand.

Hoda and her girls have been having a fun-filled summer. Earlier this month, she shared a cute photo of her daughters, her mom and Hala beaming at the camera as they enjoyed a meal out with a waterfront view in the background.

And last week, Hope and Haley visited their mom at work to see country-pop star Walker Hayes performing on the TODAY plaza.

Hayes performed Haley’s favorite song of his, “Fancy Like,” and also gave Hoda’s daughters a special gift backstage, a framed and certified gold album of his latest record, “Country Stuff: The Album.”

In another recent outing, the girls donned their captain’s hats and life jackets for a family boating day.

“Cruising,” Hoda captioned the pic, along with a heart-eyes emoji.

“Summer is full of a lot of mini adventures,” she told Jenna Bush Hager on TODAY last month. “Sometimes it’s just hanging around the sprinkler, and sometimes it’s doing something like that, that’s a ‘wow.’”