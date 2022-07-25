Hoda Kotb just shared a new photo of her daughters and, frankly, it’s a-boat time!

Over the weekend, the TODAY co-anchor set sail with friends and family, including her adorable girls, Haley, 5, and Hope, 3.

The photo Hoda posted to Instagram shows the sisters wearing tiny white captain's hats and full-sized life jackets as they stand next to their cousin Hannah.

While Haley is beaming in the pic, the same can't be said for Hope, who looks like she took the excursion seriously.

"cruising," Mom captioned the photo with a heart eyes emoji.

But she had more to say about the outing on Monday's TODAY with Hoda & Jenna.

"It was really, really fun," she raved. "They hadn’t done it before. They fished. They caught fish — Hope caught two, just dropping (the line) right in there."

The experience was one to remember.

"I was just thinking, summer is full of a lot of mini adventures," Hoda told Jenna Bush Hager. "Sometimes it’s just hanging around the sprinkler, and sometimes it’s doing something like that, that’s a 'wow.'"

But sun and fun wasn't the only thing the family enjoyed. They also enjoyed the company of a special guest.

Hoda shared another shot Monday morning, one featuring her daughters and her longtime pal, Peggy Fox.

"When your college roommate surprises you with a visit!" Hoda wrote alongside that pic.

And since we can't get enough peeks at Haley and Hope around here, here's another photo to enjoy from just over a week ago.

Here’s hoping this turns out to be a photo-filled summer for the family.