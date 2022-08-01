Hoda shares new family photo with her daughters, mom and sister: ‘Gangs all here’

Talk about a fun girls day! Hoda Kotb and her daughters, Haley, 5, and Hope, 3, snuck in some family bonding over the weekend, and it looks like they had a great time.

On Monday, the TODAY co-anchor shared a photo of her girls enjoying a meal with their mom, Aunt Hala and grandmother Sami — and everyone was all smiles.

"Gangs all here! Xo" the proud mom captioned the post.

The group, who dined with a beautiful waterfront view in the background, took a moment to ham it up for the camera before enjoying their food, and their positive energy was certainly contagious.

“So much happiness behind those smiles," one of Hoda's Instagram followers commented on the post. “Gorgeous family!!” another wrote.

Some social media users couldn't help but notice the family resemblance between Hoda and her mom.

"I see where you get your beautiful smile!" one commented.

Hoda and her daughters are living their best lives this summer and soaking up the sun whenever they can. Just last week, the trio embarked on a fun boating adventure with family and friends, and Haley and Hope even got to wear some adorable little captain's hats.

The trio also enjoyed a visit from Hoda's college roommate in July, and Haley had fun making a silly face for the camera.

Last month, Hoda and her girls spent some time bike riding with family friends over the Fourth of July weekend and made sure to don some festive attire.

In June, Haley and Hope raided their mom's closet and tried on some of her clothes, which naturally had to be rolled up to fit. Hope looked quite sharp in a light pink sweater, white pants and black heels, while Haley opted for a more casual vibe in a dark pink sweatshirt, jeans and nude heels.

We can't wait to see what other summer adventures lie ahead for these lovely ladies!