Hoda Kotb shows off her daughters’ homemade Mother’s Day gifts: ‘Lucky me’

TODAY co-anchor Hoda Kotb is one proud mama this Mother's Day.

In honor of the May 12 holiday, Hoda took to Instagram to celebrate the two who made her a mom: daughters Haley, 7, and Hope, 5.

“Lucky me! Happy mother’s day,” she captioned her post with three red heart emoji.

In the first image, Hoda shared two seemingly handmade picture frames with photos of her posing with both Haley and Hope. Around the frame were handwritten messages like, “I love you so much,” and, “You are a great mom.”

A follow-up image shows Haley and Hope smiling in a pool while swimming in inner tubes. In the third shot, Hoda took a selfie with her daughters as they munched on chicken tenders, fries and broccoli.

TODAY co-host Sheinelle Jones commented four red heart emoji under the post.

Hoda also shared a throwback photo on Instagram of her family, featuring her as a child.

“Happy mother’s day to the VERY BEST,” she wrote with a red heart emoji. “We love you mom.”

Hoda adopted Haley in 2017, then two years later adopted Hope.

Though she welcomed both her daughters after the age of 50, Hoda has previously said she doesn’t feel “an ounce of regret” when it comes to her motherhood journey.

“I am so happy and fulfilled with my decision that I don’t feel any ounce of shame because my dad died when I was in college. You get your parent for as long as you get your parent and they lay a foundation that you cannot shake,” Hoda said on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna in December 2023.

While chatting with her fellow moms of TODAY, Hoda spoke about the impact of having a community, or "sisterhood," of mothers.

“Every time you talk about something that you feel uncomfortable about ..., everybody chimes in and goes, ‘Me too, me too,’” Hoda said.

While acknowledging the sacrifices they make to be there for their kids, Hoda wanted the moms in the room to collect their flowers, too.

“We work in stressful jobs and we do it with grace,” she said. “I feel proud of that for all of us.”