Hoda and Jenna open up about crying in front of their kids: ‘Enough, mom’

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager shared their experiences with crying in front of their children.

"Crying in front of your kids is an interesting thing," Hoda Kotb noted.

Hoda cried over the Christmas wishes she was fulfilling in an "adopt a family" Christmas program, while Jenna wept over a funny family movie, the co-hosts of TODAY with Hoda and Jenna said on the show Dec. 21.

Jenna Bush Hager, who shares Mila, 10, Poppy, 7, and Hal, 4, with husband Henry Hager, said watching the movie "The Family Switch" with her family made her cry.

"The Family Switch" is a comedy about parents switching bodies with their children. "But it's really loving and Mila was like, 'Please stop crying. Mom, stop crying. It's enough,'" Jenna said. "I was like, 'But this is so sweet.'"

Hoda told her experience of crying in front of Hope, 4, and Haley, 6.

"I think crying in front of your kids is an interesting kind of thing because it happened to me the other day," she said, explaining how they went to the U.S. Post Office to choose which letters to Santa they wanted to fulfil for a family. (More info here on how it works.)

"Reading some of these lists that kids wanted — I mean, it was like 'Can I please have a pair of pants' or a size like 6T shirt, things that kids grow out of ... It was so jarring to me and all of a sudden, I was reading the letters to the kids, and I started crying and they go, 'Why are you crying?' I said, because look what this child is asking for: Shoes that fit. Shoes that fit. That's what she wants. A warm coat."

Hope and Haley gave her a blank stare, she said.

"They were like looking at me because they didn't quite get it. Why are you crying?" she said. "I said because they don't have anything and we have extra, so let's do something."

Hoda noted that "it's a weird feeling" to cry in front of her kids.

Jenna cosigned that, picking up on her story about Mila telling her to stop crying. She is, after all, noted for her propensity for tears at work, and apparently also at home.

"The amount that I do it ... Mila was sitting on my lap so I'm sure she felt the tears," Jenna said. "She just was like, 'Enough, mom. This is sweet but this is not a tearjerker. You need some help.'"