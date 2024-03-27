New episodes of Hoda’s podcast are available every Wednesday — just search “Making Space” wherever you get your podcasts, or click here.

Hoda Kotb is getting real about her life as a mom of two kids, Haley Joy and Hope Catherine.

On the March 27 episode of her "Making Space" podcast, Hoda opened up about moving her family to a new home, and she said she's been preparing her kids for the big move by helping them be optimistic about what's to come — even though her childhood experience with relocating was not like that.

"I was thinking about moving. My kids and I are going to move somewhere to a new school, and I was reflecting on my life and how many times we moved when I was a kid," she told guest and bestselling author Arthur Brooks on the show. "And I remember once my parents moved us to Nigeria, I was in fourth grade, I was horrified. Like, we get to this place, the language was different, everybody seemed different and it was hard. I moved again in sixth grade," Hoda explained.

"It’s so funny because the stories I tell now as an adult, are the stories of how I endured or what I did to cope. Yet at the same time, as I’m preparing my kids, I feel like I’m trying to protect them from things that they should probably be into," she continued.

Brooks, who teaches courses on leadership and happiness at the Harvard Business School, said he understands where Hoda is coming from.

The "Strength to Strength: Finding Success, Happiness, and Deep Purpose in the Second Half of Life" author told her that no matter what, her children will have both good and bad experiences moving.

He told Hoda the best way to help her family ease into their transition to a new place is to act like the TODAY co-anchor and her daughters have already been living there for years.

"Just pretend, like an Academy Award-winning performance," he said, adding that she could possibly host private events, like a Bible study or book club, at her new home to meet people.

"It's a complete game-changer because you speed up the clock," Brooks added.