Hoda Kotb reveals the sentimental Christmas gifts she gave her mom and daughters

Hoda Kotb’s daughters — Haley, 6, and Hope, 4 — are twinning in 2024 with matching pendants.

“I got them little necklaces,” Hoda told Jenna Bush Hager on Jan. 2. The TODAY co-anchor explained that the jewelry is engraved with the message “I love you to the moon and back.”

It’s the same phrase Hoda includes in the love letters she writes to her girls every morning.

Hoda also gifted her mother, Sameha Kotb, the same piece as Haley and Hope.

While discussing Christmas presents, Jenna revealed that she gave her mom, Laura Bush, a Dyson vacuum.

“She was so happy with it and she was resistant at first … because they’ve always swept and that’s the way (they) do things,” Jenna explained. But Jenna said her folks needed something more heavy duty for when the grandchildren visit them in Texas.

Jenna described previous Christmases where her dad, former President George W. Bush, “would be on the ground” attempting to sweep major spills. But not this year!

“It turns out I won Christmas!” Jenna exclaimed, noting that her mom was proudly telling people that she now owns a Dyson.

Jenna and her husband, Henry Hager, rang in New Year’s with their kids, Mila, 10, Poppy, 8, and Hal, 4.

“We got dressed up, I blow dried my hair,” Jenna told Hoda. She joked that Mila was absolutely repulsed when she and Henry smooched during a family photo.

“So that’s how we started 2024!” Jenna exclaimed, with a laugh.

Hoda shared photos on Instagram of herself celebrating New Year's at home with Haley and Hope. In the pictures, the little girls wear party dresses, while Hoda rocks a gold New Year's hat. All three are armed with handfuls of confetti.

“Thank you 2023 for the love and the lessons,” Hoda captioned her post. "#grateful."