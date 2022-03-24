Hoda and Jenna reveal that their kids pretend to be them at home

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager better watch their backs. Their replacements are training for their jobs right under their own roofs.

Hoda and Jenna shared that they've both noticed their daughters perform as them in their own version of TODAY with Hoda & Jenna at home.

"I will say that sometimes I hear Mila and Poppy playing Hoda and Jenna, and I immediately think about the therapy bill that I’m going to have to pay later," Jenna joked on TODAY Thursday. "They’re like, ‘I’m Hoda, and I’m Jenna,’ and I’m like, ‘Oh no.’”

Jenna's daughters Mila, 8, and Poppy, 6, aren't the only ones putting on an impromptu talk show. Hoda's daughters Haley, 5, and Hope, 2, have their own version.

"My girls do it when they’re in the tub," Hoda shared. "One sits at one end and one sits at the other and they hold hands, and they go ‘Hoda and Jenna.’ That’s what they do back and forth."

"When they do that does that make you slightly worried?" Jenna asked.

"I don’t know what to do," Hoda answered. "I just try to ignore it. You know if you ignore things, they go away. If you pay attention, your kids will do it forever and ever and ever."

The discussion about their daughters' interests in their jobs arose from hearing that the teenage daughter of Shonda Rhimes, who has produced hits like "Grey's Anatomy" and "Bridgerton," has never seen an episode of "Grey's Anatomy," which has been on for 18 seasons.

"My youngest daughters are 8 and 9, so they’re far too young to watch it or even care, which is good," Rhimes told WSJ. Magazine. "And I have a 19-year-old who finds it horrifying that I’ve written a show that all of her friends have seen multiple times. And so she has never seen it.

"And I have to say, I think that might be the best compliment ever," she continued. "I think about it like, her mother wrote a show that tells all her friends what to think about love and sex. So she’s not interested in watching it, and I think that that’s a very good thing."

Thankfully, Hoda and Jenna only have to worry about their daughters re-creating scenes of them laughing together on TODAY.

Jenna, who knows all about having a parent in the public eye as the daughter of former President George W. Bush, agreed with the stance of Rhimes' oldest daughter.

"I don't blame her because imagine being Shonda's daughter," Jenna said. "And she's at school, and everybody is like kind of peeking at their iPad watching 'Bridgerton,' and I think you know which part I'm talking about — (a racy scene in) Episode 7."

"And you're like, 'My mother created that,'" Hoda said.