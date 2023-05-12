See the sweet Mother's Day cards Hoda and Jenna received from their kids on TODAY

Mother's Day came early for Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager!

On TODAY With Hoda & Jenna May 12, the pair received cards that their kids made for them ahead of the May 14 holiday.

Hoda, who is a mom of two kids, Haley, 6, and Hope, 4, opened a card that had a rocket ship drawn on the front. Inside the card, Hoda's daughters wrote, "We love you to the moon and back," in crayon next to a picture of their mom's face.

“Aw,” Hoda said while looking at the card.

Happy Mother's Day, Hoda! TODAY

"Your kids are really good artists," Jenna commented. "Did she draw that?"

"I don't think so," Hoda replied, with a laugh. "I'm not sure, but I know this is definitely Haley's handwriting."

As for Jenna's card, she noticed that her son, Hal, 3, had helped make it because all of the nicknames he calls her were misspelled on the front of the card.

However, the surprise didn't end there.

Hoda and Jenna also reacted to a cute video of their kids wishing the co-hosts a happy Mother's Day. Each wore a smile as their children shared sweet messages.

"My favorite thing about mom is she's very nice and kind," Jenna's 7-year-old daughter, Poppy, said in the clip.

Jenna's 10-year-old daughter, Mila, added, "My favorite thing about mom is she's the best mom in the whole wide world. Happy Mother's Day!"

Hoda's kids then appeared on-screen holding the card they made for her and said, "Happy Mother's Day, mama! We love you to the moon and back!"

"Aw. That was so sweet. Thanks, guys," Jenna said.

"That made our day, and we did not expect it," she added.

Jenna's early Mother's Day present. TODAY

Before the sweet surprise, the pair talked about how their families celebrate the day. Jenna said her kids likely have a "plan" for Sunday because she knows her husband, Henry, took them out shopping.

Hoda said her kids usually "cook up something" and leave a glitter trail to lead their mom to her surprise.

They also touched on some of the downsides of Mother's Day, including how they might spend the whole day cleaning up a surprise that their kids made for them.

"I like Mother's Day don't get me wrong," Jenna said. "I enjoy it. But, first of all, it's a day that can be hard for people that don't get to be with their moms or have lost their moms, then second of all, somehow I find — and I'm not complaining and this is not to anybody — but somehow it's like, it doubles my work."

As Hoda laughed, Jenna continued and said, "They're like, 'We built you a fort! Come, Mom, it's magical!' And it is. Don't get me wrong, but guess who's up until 8:30 cleaning the fort up? Me."

"It's not a complaint at all," Hoda responded. "They want so bad to make it a magical experience."