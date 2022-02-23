Hilary Duff shares about labor experiences, comparing hospital to home birth

Hilary Duff delivered her son Luca, now 9, in a hospital. But her daughters, Banks, 3, and Mae, 10 months, were both born at home.

During an appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show," Duff explained that the home birth wheels started turning after she watched "The Business of Being Born."

The 2008 documentary, which stars a then-pregnant Ricki Lake, examines birthing practices in the United States.

Duff, who had an uncomplicated delivery with Luca, wasn't concerned about needing medical intervention, and felt confident that a home birth was the right decision for her family.

“You’re bringing a baby into the world, that’s some of the hardest work anybody can do,” Duff said. “And they don’t let you have water in the hospital, or food or snacks and you’re about to work the hardest you’ve ever worked to push a baby out.”

But at home, the “How I Met Your Father” actor nibbled on sushi in bed. She also kept a glass of rosé on her nightstand for after the baby arrived. It felt intimate and special.

“It’s kind of the most hippie dippy thing about me, to have my kids around while I’m birthing. At first I thought it was really weird — but it was beautiful to bring another member in with everyone around,” Duff revealed.

She recalled how Luca sang “Happy Birthday” to Mae as she entered the world.

“He was like ‘We should sing her ‘happy birthday!’’ Duff said, calling it one of her favorite memories.

“It was kind of important for me (for Luca to be there) because I’m really big on being open and honest with him about how strong women are and what childbirth looks like,” Duff said while speaking with Dr. Elliott Berlin on the “Informed Pregnancy Podcast," last year. “He knows all about periods and it’s important for me to normalize that conversation with him for all the women that are going to be in his life.”

Duff shares Banks and Mae with her husband, Matthew Koma. Luca is from her previous marriage to former pro hockey player, Mike Comrie.

Though home birth numbers are rising, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) recommends hospitals or accredited birth centers as the safest option for having a baby.

