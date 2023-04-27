Priyanka Chopra Jonas reveals the sweet meaning behind her daughter’s name

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas' daughter, Malti Marie, carries a family legacy in her name.

The adorable 1-year-old daughter of the power couple — whose full name is Malti Marie Chopra Jonas — was named after her grandparents on both sides, the "Citadel" actor tells TODAY's Hoda Kotb.

According to the TODAY digital cover star, "Malti" is the middle name of her mother, Dr. Madhu Chopra, and "Marie" is the middle name of Nick's mom, Denise Jonas.

Phylicia J. L. Munn for TODAY

See the full TODAY digital cover story with Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

In January 2023, Priyanka told British Vogue that her daughter's nickname is "M."

The couple shared their first-born's moniker in 2022, more than three months after her birth.

"We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate," read a joint Instagram statement. "We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family."

Arriving via surrogate, Malti, was born prematurely in January 2022 and spent 110 days in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

Malti's name is yet another way Nick and Priyanka honored their respective families — their 2018 three-day wedding took place in India, incorporating cultural traditions from both the bride and groom.

Earlier this year, the new parents brought Malti on her first trip to India. It wouldn't be complete, Priyanka shared in a caption on Instagram, without blessings at a Hindu temple in Mumbai.

In her TODAY interview, conducted via Zoom during another trip to India, the mom revealed that Malti has recently expanded her palate by sampling traditional spicy dishes.

The toddler's review?

"She’s, like, eating it with both her hands," said Priyanka, “as if she’s eating ice cream!”

Additional reporting from the TODAY digital cover story on Priyanka Chopra Jonas, written by Kavita Varma-White.