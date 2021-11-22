Heidi Klum shares throwback video of son Johan for his 15th birthday

Heidi Klum is celebrating her son Johan's 15th birthday by sharing an adorable throwback video of him when he was just a toddler.

The supermodel, 48, posted the short clip Monday on Instagram. The video shows Klum holding little Johan in her arms as the pair ride together on a small boat.

"A Heart of Gold and a Mind so Bright. Happy 15th Birthday JOHAN," Klum wrote in her caption.

"I am proud of YOU and the young Man you have become," she added.

The "America's Got Talent" judge shares Johan and her three other children — daughters Leni, 17, and Lou, 12, and son Henry, 16 — with her ex-husband, pop singer Seal.

Klum's post for Johan comes on the heels of earlier throwback photos she shared in honor of her other children's birthdays.

In October, she shared an Instagram gallery filled with cute pics of Lou when she was a toddler. One sweet shot in the collection showed the German-born model snuggling in bed with all four of her kids.

"HAPPY 12th BIRTHDAY LOU. I LOVE YOU WITH ALL MY HEART," Klum captioned the post, adding more than two dozen cheerful emoji.

Just the month before, the proud mom paid tribute to oldest son Henry on his 16th birthday. Klum posted to Instagram two adorable mother-son photos: one showing her holding Henry as a baby and a more recent shot of her embracing the now-teenager.

"One more year around the Moon and back. I love you so much Henry. Happy 16th Birthday. You have the kindest heart and the biggest SMILE," Klum gushed in her caption.

Klum also celebrated Leni's birthday in May by sharing a gorgeous shot that she captioned, "Birthday girl."

In August, Klum posted a more recent photo of the teen, who hit the red carpet with her dad in October, on Instagram. In the pic, Leni and her mom both wear protective face masks as they sit inside what looks to be an airplane. Leni looks into the camera as Klum snoozes on her arm.

"Here we go," Klum captioned it.