Heidi Klum shares that she would be open to having another baby at 49

Supermodel Heidi Klum may be afraid of airplanes and skydiving, but childbirth doesn't scare her. In fact, the mom of four admits she would do it again.

On a recent episode of the "Jennifer Hudson Show," Klum and Hudson played a game where they both held yes or no paddles. In an ode to Klum's German heritage, the paddles said "Ja" and "Ne."

Klum was vehemently against jumping out of a plane — and revealed her fear of turbulence— but admitted she would ski naked and pose with a spider.

But that wasn't all.

When asked whether or not she would have another baby, Klum initially said it "depends on the day" while flipping her paddle back and forth between yes and no.

"It’s a lot, I’ve done it four times," Klum said using her hands to imitate being pregnant. "And I breastfed eight months each time and then I was pregnant again."

Klum is mom to Leni, 18, Henry, 17, Johan, 16, and Lou, 13. The model shares Leni with Italian businessman Flavio Briatore. The couple were never married and split before Leni's birth. Soon after, she began dating musician Seal and the couple married in 2005. Klum and Seal share Henry, John and Lou, and Seal adopted Leni in 2009 when she was 5.

"(I did that) three times in a row. (My kids are) 18, 17, 16 and then 13, so I was like…,” Klum said snapping her fingers in succession.

Klum and Seal split in 2014 and she remarried Tokio Hotel guitarist Tom Kaulitz in 2019.

Klum paused before giving her final answer.

"Now I waited a long time, so maybe ja," she said flipping her paddle to the "yes" side.

Hudson was more firm.

"No thank you," Hudson said. "No, I ain’t trying to have no more babies. I love the baby I got."

It's not the first time the "America's Got Talent" judge has opened up about her kids and home life.

In 2022, she talked to TODAY about raising a blended family.

“Obviously when you get married and you have children, you hope for that to last forever,” she told TODAY in August 2022. “When I said ‘yes’ I meant yes forever. Unfortunately, that was not the case, and so you try to do your best to keep your children as happy as possible and keep them as grounded and loved most as possible.”

