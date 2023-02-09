Heather Rae El Moussa shares postpartum photo one week after welcoming son

Heather Rae El Moussa has given fans and followers on social media a new look at her life after navigating her first week as a mom.

The “Selling Sunset” star, who welcomed a baby boy with husband Tarek El Moussa on Jan. 31, recently took to her Instagram story with both a selfie and a note about her current routine.

Heather Rae El Moussa posted this postpartum pic one week after giving birth to her son. @theheatherraeelmoussa / Instagram

As for the selfie, taken in the reflection of a closet mirror, it shows the new parent in her pajamas as she lifts up her shirt to reveal her post-baby bump.

"1 week postpartum," the 35-year-old wrote in a caption that accompanied the pic. "My activities include Breastfeeding, Pumping, repeat."

In other words, she's busy doing exactly what so many other mothers do after bringing home their bundles of joy.

Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa, whose 2021 wedding was filmed for the HGTV special “Tarek and Heather: The Big I Do," shared the happy news about their new arrival — but not his name — just two days after his birth.

"Our baby boy is here 🤍 1.31.23," they shared on Instagram alongside a photo of their hands wrapped around their pride and joy. "Mama & baby are happy, healthy, tired but doing well. Our hearts are so happy ❤️"

Days later, Mom shared a pic alongside Dad, writing that their son's birthday marked "the day our whole world changed."

And in yet another recent post, Heather revealed that those who follow her on social media can expect more glimpses of the little one and more details about him, too.

"Can’t wait to share the birth story and more photos," she wrote. "But for now we’re just enjoying the moments we are sharing as a family and all of his firsts…"

While Baby Boy El Moussa is the first child for Heather, she's also stepmom to two other children — Taylor, 12, and Brayden, 7, whom Tarek shares with ex-wife and former "Flip or Flop" co-star Christina Hall.