Gwyneth Paltrow celebrates son’s wisdom, kindness and singing voice on his 16th birthday

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin's youngest son, Moses, is officially 16!

Goop founder Paltrow, 49, posted a loving message in honor of the big day, alongside a charming picture of her son grinning up at a ceiling full of balloons on Friday.

She noted that she wasn't "sure how I'm writing" the number 16 as his age, then added, "Since you came into the world on that perfectly New York spring morning, you have made the world a better place.

"With every thought, action and intuition you have, you make people feel seen, heard and valued," she continued. You are deeply special to all who know you. I am so lucky to be your mama. I’m savoring every minute as you grow and change into this amazing man. What a true blessing to have you, your wisdom, your kindness, and your beautiful singing voice ringing through our halls. You mean the world to me, my boy. Happy birthday."

Moses' dad Chris Martin, lead singer of Coldplay and Paltrow's ex, hasn't yet posted about the milestone, and the birthday boy's Instagram is private. (Though Moses' "bio" on the social media site is super adorable: "A wee little lad from the middle Scotland," he writes.)

Last year, Paltrow also acknowledged her son's birthday with a sweet message on Instagram in which she called him her "little shredder." (A second picture showed him executing a slick move on a skateboard, which explained "shredder.")

Paltrow and Martin were married from 2003-16 before famously choosing to "consciously uncouple" in 2014.

Paltrow then married producer Brad Falchuk in 2018. "The Politician" star also has a daughter with Martin, Apple, who will turn 18 in May.

Last year, she shared an Instagram photo and heartfelt congratulations to "angel" Apple on her birthday (and no surprise here: mom and daughter look very much alike!)