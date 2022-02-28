Gwen Stefani shows off son Apollo's singing chops with throwback video

Gwen Stefani is celebrating her son's birthday in the most adorable way.

The “Sweet Escape” singer, 52, shared a throwback video of her son, Apollo, on Monday in celebration of his birthday.

"happy 8th birthday to our angel," she wrote. "boy a true gift from God your family loves u Apollo!!! gx"

In the video, a young Apollo sings (and screams) the childhood classic, "Old McDonald," with a few of his own lyrics mixed in.

"And on his farm, he had a momma," Apollo chants after the first verse. "E-I-E-I-O. Here a momma, there a momma..."

At the end of the song, Stefani asks little Apollo for a special request.

"Okay blow kisses," Stefani says.

In true toddler form, Apollo comes toward the camera open-mouthed.

It's the second time this month the proud mom has shown an intimate glimpse of her youngest son.

In honor of Valentine's Day, Stefani posted a short clip to Instagram, where she and husband Blake Shelton are seen planting kisses on Apollo’s cheeks.

The video appeared to be from shortly after the couple tied the knot in July 2021 at Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch.

The clip was set to the love song Shelton, 45, wrote for his new bride for their wedding day, “We Can Reach The Stars."

Stefani shares Apollo and two other sons, Kingston, 15, and Zuma, 13, with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.

The mom of three has a sweet spot for throwback birthday photos. Last August, she shared an adorable baby pic to celebrate Zuma's birthday.

"happy 13th b day to my Zuma baby," she wrote with a baby emoji. "we love u so much!! gx."