Gwen Stefani shares rare video of son Apollo from her wedding

Gwen Stefani is treating fans to a sweet behind-the-scenes video of her and Blake Shelton celebrating with Stefani's youngest son, Apollo, on their wedding day.

In the short clip, which Stefani posted to Instagram in honor of Valentine's Day on Monday, the newlyweds are seen planting kisses on Apollo's cheeks shortly after the couple tied the knot last July at Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch.

Stefani chose a special song as the video's soundtrack: "We Can Reach The Stars." Shelton, 45, wrote the love song as a gift to his new bride, serenading her with it at their wedding.

"The stars, the moon, my whole world ❤️," the "Sweet Escape" singer, 52, wrote in her caption.

Stefani shares Apollo, 7, and two other sons, Kingston, 15, and Zuma, 13, with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.

Meanwhile, Shelton honored Stefani on Valentine's Day by sharing a gorgeous black-and-white photo on Instagram that showed the pair exchanging vows on their big day.

"I’m the luckiest man alive," the “Nobody But You” singer gushed next to the pic. "Happy Valentine’s Day, @gwenstefani! I love you!"

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton pose with two of Stefani's three sons, Kingston and Apollo, in 2019. Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

In August 2021, Stefani shared an adorable family portrait of her and her three boys celebrating Zuma's 13th birthday with their new stepdad Shelton.

Both the singers have both opened up in the past about their blended family.

In February 2021, several months before the couple's nuptials, Shelton talked about being an unofficial stepfather to Stefani's boys during an interview with K-FROG’s “The Ride with Kimo & Heather.”

“There’s definitely nothing easy about it. I don’t know if it’s as hard or harder or not as hard as being an actual biological parent, you know?” said "The Voice" coach.

“But I also have a blast with it, I’m not going to lie,” Shelton continued. “I don’t take it so serious that I’m not enjoying this time because I really am, especially now that we’re five years into this thing.

“I can’t imagine my life without these kids now,” he gushed.

