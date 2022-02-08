Find out who is playing Glennon Doyle on TV show 'Untamed'

Glennon Doyle is coming to the small screen. The author of multiple bestselling memoirs, including "Untamed," won't be playing herself in the TV series based on that book, but she announced on Tuesday just who will be.

And that actor is ... Sarah Paulson!

The news broke on Doyle's "We Can Do Hard Things" podcast featuring Paulson, Doyle, Doyle's wife Abby Wambach and Amanda Doyle, Glennon's sister. She shared a snippet on Instagram.

"Want to meet who’s playing me in the Untamed TV show?" Doyle, 45, wrote in the caption. "My entire dream list consisted of only one person and: THERE. SHE. IS. I love you, @mssarahcatharinepaulson."

"I thought it would never be me, but I dreamt about it being me," says Paulson, 47, in the clip. "Sometimes there are these ... things that are impossible to describe, sort of the feeling I felt in my body that it should be me.'"

The Emmy-winning Paulson also shared a clip from the podcast on her Instagram, writing in the caption, "This is an extremely exciting day for me. Cause, it's out there now — like Meg Ryan said in When Harry Met Sally, 'you can't take it back it's already out there' and so…"

In addition to writing bestselling memoirs, Doyle is the founder and president of the all-women nonprofit Together Rising, which focuses on grassroots philanthropy.

During the podcast, Paulson said she watched interviews with Doyle and Wambach and she got a "shaky feeling." Doyle was equally as anxious to make sure Paulson got on board, and sent her a heartfelt email, which they discussed during the podcast.

Paulson added in her Instagram caption that she was "grateful" for Doyle's trust. "I will try not to buckle under the weight of that trust," she added. "Here we go."

