‘Jane the Virgin’ star Gina Rodriguez announces 1st pregnancy on 38th birthday

Gina Rodriguez-LoCicero is having a dual celebration on her birthday this year. Rodriguez-LoCicero surprised fans on her 38th birthday Saturday, July 30 with a big life update: she’s pregnant!

On Instagram, the actor shared a video montage set to the song “You Are The Reason” by Calum Scott with a voiceover that says, “Anyone can want you, but love hits different when someone actually values you."

In the beginning clip of the video, she and her husband Joe LoCicero, 35, shared a kiss before transitioning to clips they took of one another at a restaurant. After placing in a sweet photo of the couple kissing as they walked down the street, the video switched to the last clip of the montage which showed the couple posing in together as they smiled at the camera. At the last second, Rodriguez-LoCicero brought her positive pregnancy test into frame to end the video.

“This birthday hits different,” Rodriguez-LoCicero captioned the post.

Friends and fans celebrated Rodriguez-LoCicero's big news in the comments, showering the expecting mother with love.

Jaime Camil, who portrayed her father in "Jane the Virgin," commented, "My heart is bursting for you two."

Adam Rodriguez, who played the character Jonathan Chavez on the beloved romantic comedy-drama, commented a series of emojis, "🙌❤️🙌."

“Congratulations,” Viola Davis wrote, adding a simple red heart emoji to her comment.

Taraji P. Henson wrote, "So happy for you" while Nikki Reed added, "Loving you big time Mama."

Rodriguez-LoCicero also received love from two of her "Someone Great" co-stars, Brittany Snow and DeWanda Wise.

"Yaaaaaay my love!! So much love for you THREE," Snow wrote.

Wise added, "Love born of Love."

Her husband celebrated her birthday on his own Instagram, posting a photo of Rodriguez-LoCicero walking toward a wooden path in the forest. In the caption, the actor wrote, "Wherever you go my heart follows. Happy Birthday my Goddess.'

"Me and baby love you, papa," Rodriguez-LoCicero wrote as the lone comment on the post.

Rodriguez-LoCicero and her husband first met in 2016 on the set of her hit show “Jane the Virgin,” when he portrayed a stripper during an episode in season two. She confirmed their engagement in August 2018 to multiple outlets, telling The Associated Press, "I feel the excitement. It's also a nervousness of like telling people. I never was the girl that dreamt about my wedding.”

Even after confirming their engagement in 2018, Rodriguez-LoCicero was not forthcoming with the nitty gritty details of their relationship and engagement.

“I just want to live! I think there’s a huge blessing in the fact that people care,” she told People at the time. “That’s a beautiful thing, so that feels really good. But another part of me wants to keep a little something that’s just mine, ’cause there’s not too many things I have like that anymore.”

Eventually, less than a year after their engagement, the couple tied the knot in May 2019.

"May 4th, 2019 was absolute MAGIC," Rodriguez-LoCicero wrote on Instagram two days after her nuptials. "To my husband Joseph, I am yours forever."

The couple celebrated their three-year wedding anniversary back in May, with Rodriguez-LoCicero celebrating with a series of adorable selfies on Instagram.

In the first photo, she rested her head on her husband's shoulder standing in the middle of a forest as he looked down at her with a smile on his face. The second photo captured the couple in nature again, this time overlooking the forest as she leaned back to rest her head on her husband's chest.

“3 years of marriage to my best friend,” she wrote, adding, “You are home.”