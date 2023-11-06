Once you find out you're pregnant, you will likely envision your future — snuggling the baby, chasing a toddler, bringing a kindergartener to soccer practice. The vision may include a niece for your sister or a grandson for your dad who raised a gaggle of girls.

And that's why you may experience an intense emotional response if you discover that the girl you've been picturing is actually a boy, or vice versa.

"Gender disappointment is a parenthood experience which involves holding a preference for having a daughter or a son and experiencing emotional distress when baby’s sex does not match," says Dr. Lindsay McMillan, a clinical psychologist who specializes in gender disappointment. “Often there is a sense grief for the ‘not having’ of a specifically gendered child.”

Dr. Emma Levine, a psychologist specializing in women’s mental health, says gender disappointment is "very common" among her clients. However, it “is certainly not a reflection of your capacity to love and care for your child,” she says.

Because women don’t always share these "shameful" feelings with others, it’s impossible to know its frequency or full impact.

When women do share their feelings, they generate a lot of attention. Here's how three women coped with their gender disappointment and shared their stories with the world.

'I don’t think it’s a big deal to be a little disappointed'

"Bachelor" alumna Ashley Iaconetti got criticized when she admitted that before her son was born, she had a strong preference for her baby to be a girl.

"I had such gender disappointment with Dawson," she recalled on her “Ben & Ashley I. Almost Famous Podcast" in August. Her brief mention made headlines.

Iaconetti tells TODAY.com that she knew it might be a “little controversial,” but she was shocked by the negative press. She still feels it was the right decision to mention it because she received so many questions from listeners who had experienced gender disappointment themselves.

"I don't think it's a big deal to be a little disappointed just because you imagine one thing, and you're going to have to go in a different direction that you ... just haven't imagined for yourself," she says.

Now explaining the feeling as "a blip" when her "expectations were changed," Iaconetti says, "I'm not disappointed about anything in my child. He's absolutely perfect."

'We're not terrible people because of how we feel'

Sarah Brithinee, an entrepreneur from Michigan, found that her pregnancy triggered "a ton" of anxiety and depression — feelings that were new to her at the time.

"When I found out I was having a son, it was like the cherry on top of my mental health struggles," Brithinee recalls.

Brithinee desperately wanted a daughter to re-create the close relationship she has with her own mother. She recorded the moment she found out the baby's gender at 12 weeks because she wanted to share the video on social media.

"I completely fell apart," Brithinee says of finding out she was having a boy. "The video is me just sobbing." She never shared that video.

Brithinee describes the feeling as being "really, really intense for probably two months. And then it started fading," she said.

Things like decorating the nursery, choosing the baby's name and seeing his "squishy" face in a 3-D ultrasound helped alleviate some of her negative feelings.

Meanwhile, Brithinee had been searching online to find other moms sharing similar experiences, but she had trouble finding content to help her.

"I just knew that I couldn't be the only person who was feeling that way," she says. "I just felt really pulled to talk about it."

While still pregnant, Brithinee posted a YouTube video about her experience.

By the end of her pregnancy, "I felt neutral about it. I don't think I was ever excited about it," Brithinee admits. "And then when he got here, it was like my entire world change changed."

Today, Brithinee's son Theo is 2 years old, and she has no disappointment about being a boy mom. "I'm a little obsessed with him," she says.

Because Brithinee felt like her gender disappointment was truly behind her a year after Theo's birth, she recorded a second video to help other moms who might be going through the same emotions to show how their feelings can change.

Years after posting these videos, Brithinee says she hears from a viewer every week who wants to thank her for speaking up.

"I just thought it was a really important topic to normalize and realize that we're not terrible people because of how we feel," she says.

'A reassessment of your family balance'

Like Brithinee, Chloe Bridge, who lives in London with her four sons (ages 12, 10, 7 and 3), felt inspired to share her struggle in a thoughtful video and blog post after the birth of her third son.

Even though Bridge shared these thoughts seven years ago, she still receives messages weekly from women going through the same thing. "They mainly want to know how I'm feeling now about it and if it lasts forever," she says.

Bridge's gender disappointment began when she found out the sex of her third son, and it ramped up again when she found out the sex of her fourth child, another boy.

"It never really went away until I realized I was done having children," she says. Once the family was complete, her gender disappointment "suddenly just went away. Like, pretty much entirely," she says.

Bridge doesn't like the phrase "gender disappointment" and thinks parents have a hard time admitting to the feeling because the phrase is "loaded with a lot of guilt." She explains: "It just it sounds like you're saying you're disappointed in your children, which is not how it was at all. It was it was an experience that ran totally separately to the children that I had."

Instead Bridge considers gender disappointment to be "a reassessment of your family balance."

If you are having powerful feelings regarding the sex of your baby, McMillan and Levine suggest:

Reminding yourself that your feelings are valid and they matter; lots of people feel the same way

Checking in with your partner to see how they are feeling

Giving yourself permission to be sad about the loss of the family vision you had

Finding a safe person to talk to who won't judge you, whether it's a family member, close friend or therapist

"Remember the 'and,'" says McMillan. "You can absolutely love the baby you do have and feel a sense of loss for the baby you have held in your mind."