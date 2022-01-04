Gal Gadot says she loves giving birth: ‘I would do it once a week if I could’

Gal Gadot is a wonder woman in the delivery room.

“I love giving birth. I would do it once a week if I could,” Gadot, 36, told InStyle. “It’s so magical.”

The Israeli-born actor, who shares daughters Alma, 10, Maya, 4, and Daniella, 8 months, with her husband, Jaron Varsano, noted that she opts for an anesthetic.

“I always take epidurals, to be fair, so it’s not so painful,” Gadot revealed. “Just the moment you feel like you’re creating life, it’s incredible.”

But Gadot said she struggles with pregnancy.

“I feel sick and have migraines,” she shared. “I’m not in my element.”

Gadot also opened up to the magazine about making movies while raising three young kids.

“When you’re on set, you’re like a kite. You can fly so high and try to catch the air,” she explained. “Then you go back home to do your main shift as being a mother. It’s not about me, it’s, 'OK, now I need to bathe Maya, feed Alma, put Daniella to bed.' That is the badass thing I do: the juggling between my family and my acting career.”

Some days are easier than others. Gadot recalled getting stuck in London and missing a performance at Alma’s school.

“I spoke to her afterward and asked, 'How was it?'” Gadot said. “She was crying, asking me why I wasn’t there. Then I started to cry, but I was trying not to show Alma that I was crying.”

Gadot’s spouse of 13 years would likely say she’s being too hard on herself.

“In the roller-coaster life that we’re living, she manages to keep a very balanced family life and work, and everything is just smooth,” Varsano told InStyle. “That’s a very impressive thing to juggle everything at the same time and stay normal.“

