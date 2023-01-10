Foster parent shares the touching story behind this ‘Mom’ pendant

A foster parent is sharing the token of gratitude that left her in tears.

“The teen who joined our household in April turned 14 today,” political strategist L. Joy Williams wrote on Twitter. “After we sang happy birthday and she opened gifts she then said she had this gift for me. Excuse me while I go to my room and bawl.”

In the photo, Williams holds a jewelry box containing a pendant necklace that spells out the word "Mom."

The eighth grader’s biological mother passed away last year, and shortly after, she came to live with Williams in Brooklyn, New York.

“This wasn’t a neglect situation. They were best of friends,” Williams tells TODAY.com. “She’s shy and reserved and her mom was her person — the one she could be 100% herself around.”

Williams, who has been fostering kids of all ages for seven years, says she and her husband, Miles, are “very mindful of not trying to replace” birth parents.

“I can’t imagine losing my mother at such a pivotal stage in my life,” Williams says. “While I would never seek to replace her mom, her gift recognizing me as a bonus mom to love and nurture her through the remainder of her life means more than I can express in words.”

L. Joy Williams and the teenager who gave her a "Mom" necklace. Courtesy L. Joy Williams

Williams’ post went viral on Twitter, with more than 342,000 views and hundreds of comments.

“As a former foster child, that ‘mom’ necklace speaks volumes. It’s not just that you’ve done a great job ‘mom,’ but that she has grown to trust you to be there for her, to trust that you will always have her back, and that she has found a place to call home. She has found peace,” one person wrote.

Added another, “I’m old now, and they’ve since passed, but I’ve never not been incredibly grateful to the family who took me in when I had nowhere else to go.”

Williams recently built the teen a bedroom in their basement so that she can have her own space to study and chat with friends.

"She likes it so much she didn’t want to go to school the other day. She absolutely loves it," Williams says. "She suffered a tremendous loss, and it brings me comfort when I see her laughing and acting like any other teenager.”

Related video: