Fans say Kelly Osbourne is ‘the spitting image’ of mom Sharon in ‘sweet’ new pics

Kelly or Sharon Osbourne? Fans can't seem to be able to tell a difference between the mother-daughter duo in new photos.

In two Instagram pictures from Jack Osbourne, the 37-year-old's daughter sits on the lap of her aunt, Kelly Osbourne, both of whom are getting their makeup done.

"Minnie having a play date with Auntie," Jack Osbourne captioned the post.

In the first picture, Kelly Osbourne is smiling down at her niece, Minnie, who is having sparkly eye shadow applied. Then, a faraway shot shows a makeup artist seemingly applying eyeliner to the 38-year-old.

The images seemed to quickly remind fans of the sibling's iconic mom, Sharon Osbourne.

"Kelly is looking more like your mom now. Sweet pics," one person commented.

Another wrote, "Looks just like her mom in the 2nd picture."

"Kelly looks so much like your mom when she was young in that first picture!" another commented.

"She (your sister) is the spitting image of your momma, pretty girl, and the little one!" someone else wrote.

Earlier this year, Kelly Osbourne and boyfriend Sid Wilson welcomed son Sidney, which Sharon Osbourne revealed on British show "The Talk."

At the time, the television personality said Kelly was "so great, so great" and that she was "so proud of her."

Kelly Osbourne was rather tight lipped about her new little boy, sharing on her Instagram story that she was "not ready to share him with the world. It is no one’s place but mine to share any information on my baby."

Though she still hasn't shown much of Sidney, she posted a sweet selfie holding the baby with her brother, Jack Osbourne, in the background, accompanied by a quote on being an uncle.

“'An uncle is a blessing. It means so many things. Words could never tell the joy an uncle brings. An uncle is a bond of faith that even time can’t sever, a gift to last all of our lives. An uncle is forever,'” she shared, from Irene Banks.

Last month while appearing on TODAY with Hoda and Jenna, Kelly Osbourne talked about what it's like being a new mom.

“I have a beautiful little baby boy, and he is my reason for living, my reason for getting up in the morning,” she told Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager. “My whole life revolves around him, and now I understand what the word ‘purpose’ really means.”

She then revealed that her parents, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, formerly called Mr. and Mrs. Prince of Darkness, now go by Papa and Nana.

“(My mom) absolutely adores him, and so does my dad,” Kelly Osbourne said on the show. “My dad and him have a real connection.”

She even mentioned that the legendary metal singer seems to be thinking about her son subconsciously these days.

“My dad’s a sleep talker, he always has been,” Kelly Osbourne said. “Now in his sleep, he calls out for Sidney. It’s really cute.”