When it comes to household chores, it’s a “team effort” at the Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling home.

The actor-turned-entrepreneur shared how she and the “La La Land” star are trying to teach their two daughters — Esmeralda, 7, and Amada, 6 — to challenge “gender-specific” stereotypes.

“I’m not an amazing cook — I leave that to Ryan,” Mendes, 48, told Forbes. “Hopefully it’s showing my girls that there are no gender-specific roles that one must take on.”

She added, “We’re all partners in this, not just Ryan and I, but our children as well. It’s a team effort every day, so if they see him and I switching off doing certain things that again aren’t specific to stereotypical gender things, I think that just creates balance and harmony.”

Mendes previously shared how “Ryan’s the cook” while chatting with People last month.

“He’s an incredible cook. I think that there’s a really nice balance to ‘you cook, I clean.’ And it just works for us,” she said of their dynamic.

Mendes and Gosling met while filming their 2011 movie, “The Place Beyond the Pines,” and have been together ever since.

The couple maintain a relatively private personal life. However, last month, she gave her partner a shout-out on her Instagram, sharing the poster for his upcoming movie, “The Gray Man.”

“My man making all my 1980’s action star dreams come true,” he captioned the post.

Last month, Mendes sat down with TODAY’s Hoda Kotb where she discussed motherhood and how parenting is the “most creative thing” she’s ever done.

“I’m an actress, I’ve designed clothes, I’ve done a number of different things. But this is the most creative thing, is to create life with them,” she said of her daughters.

She also shared that while she loves spending time with her girls, she’s not opposed to returning to acting.

“I think that’d be fun at some point. But I think my list has gotten so short. I don’t want to do anything violent, I don’t want to do anything sexual,” she said. “I’m like, ‘What’s left?’”

