Eva Longoria says her son is disappointed in her Spanish: ‘Oh my god, Mom!’

Eva Longoria's 4-year-old son Santiago Enrique isn't giving his mom any leeway when it comes to her speaking Spanish.

During a June 8 interview with Kelly Clarkson on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," Longoria told the singer that her son constantly corrects her Spanish if she makes a mistake.

"His first language is Spanish, I didn't grow up speaking Spanish," Longoria, 48, said. “But because we lived in Mexico City and I was just shooting in Spain, he’s super fluent and corrects me all the time. And he does it with, like, attitude.”

The former "Desperate Housewives" star said that her son will respond to his mom's errors with flair, saying: "Oh my god, Mom!" to Longoria's surprise.

"I’m like: 'You’re 4! Easy. Easy," she said, laughing. "He's so disappointed with my Spanish."

During a June 6 appearance on the TODAY Show, Longoria opened up to co-anchor Hoda Kotb about her mission to help other Latinas “reach their full potential.”

"That’s a big idea," Longoria told Hoda. "Just telling people you believe in their potential is huge."

Longoria decided to create several programs that uplift and amply Latina cultural voices, with the goal of making Latinas a powerful and influential force in the U.S.

In order to feel more prepared to reach her "big idea," Longoria went back to school at age 35 and earned a master’s degree in Chicano studies.

To better connect with her fellow Latinas and the people she sought to elevate, she also decided to learn how to speak Spanish.

“Language is really an entryway into understanding a culture in its entirety," Longoria told Hoda. "So I just had this sudden urge to like: I need to speak Spanish. I need to speak Spanish. And I was 40 when I started.”

Then, at 44, she gave birth to now 4-year-old Santiago. Longoria told Hoda that "that little miracle more than anything drives her to create a better world for her community."

During her "Kelly Clarkson Show" interview, the forever gracious host Clarkson threw Longoria a proverbial bone, reminding her that while her son might not always approve of her Spanish-speaking faux pas,"it's way easier" to learn another language when you're young.

"He sounds very wise for his age," Clarkson, 41, said.

Longoria, ever the proud mom, agreed, telling the host: "He is super smart," before laughing and jokingly pretending to flick her hair behind her ear, taking all the mom-credit she deserves.

"He's brilliant, if I may say so myself," Longoria added.