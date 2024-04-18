HGTV star Erin Napier confronts pregnancy rumors: ‘Medically not capable’

Recently, Erin Napier teased an exciting announcement pegged to her HGTV series.

“Up to something so big in 2025 (can you guess?) #hgtvhometown,” the renovation pro captioned an Instagram on April 12.

“Ben wants a boy!” one person wrote in the comments.

Added another, “Twins!”

Several people guessed, "Baby #3."

In the photo, Erin, 38, wears an oversized blue sweatshirt and jeans while posing with husband Ben Napier, 40, and three of their closest friends, who also appear on the show.

Five days later, the mom of daughters Helen, 6, and Mae, 2, responded to the pregnancy speculation.

“Not expecting a baby. Medically not capable, so please give that a rest?” Erin, 38, shared in a message on her Instagram story, according to People.com. “We don’t need a son to be complete as a family and I just like loose clothes. let it beeeeee, you sweet people.”

Last year, Erin shut down an Instagram follower who wanted to know if she was expecting.

“Nope, and it’s rude to ask this of any woman,” Erin replied.

Erin opened up about her complicated relationship with social media in an essay for TODAY.com. She and Ben are keeping their kids off social media for as long as they can.

“A lot of kids, especially girls, are vulnerable to criticism of the things that they enjoy, or are doing, or are making, or the way they look. They aren’t equipped to deal with the emotional fallout of hundreds of people having an opinion about them, and of being aware of what that opinion is,” Erin wrote.

Erin and Ben also want Helen and Mae to enjoy the innocence of childhood. As Erin recently explained to Helen, "phones have a bad place, a scary place that I want to protect you from. You don’t need to see the scary things.”