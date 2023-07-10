Erin Andrews and her husband, former NHL player Jarret Stoll, welcomed their first child with help from a surrogate, after an extensive IVF journey.

The couple are the proud parents of a newborn baby boy.

Andrews' team confirmed the birth of her son to TODAY.com.

Andrews, a sportscaster, and her now-husband first started dating in 2012. Four years later, the pair got engaged during a trip to Disneyland and six months later married in Montana.

Andrews and Stoll have been on a 9-year IVF journey trying to conceive.

In a 2021 essay for Facebook's Bulletin, a newsletter platform, Andrews revealed that she had been undergoing fertility treatments since she was 35, writing that they were both "time-consuming" and "emotionally draining."

“It’s not easy. It’s been one of the most challenging things in my life, and I know in my husband’s life as well,” Andrews, 45, told Us Weekly earlier this year, adding that she is “doing OK” and the couple is “doing well.”

The ongoing fertility treatments also took a physical toll on Andrews, she said. In a 2022 interview with Shape, the sideline reporter said that she "noticed changes in the health and thickness of her hair after multiple rounds of IVF."

“I had a head full of extensions until the pandemic,” Andrews told the publication at the time. “That’s when I decided to give my hair a break.”

“I’ve been very open about going through cervical cancer, I’ve been very open recently about my IVF journey," she said. “The more you can talk about stuff like this, it becomes a normal thing, and you don’t feel embarrassed about it.”

Andrews was diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2016, telling Health she had decided to freeze embryos years earlier because it was "all the rage," never believing she would need to use them.

“It definitely took a serious turn for us,” Andrews told the magazine at the time. “I’m not young, we don’t know when we’re going to have a baby, we don’t know if this is going to come back.”