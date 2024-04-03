Emma Roberts hilariously explains how she's trying to teach her 3-year-old son manners

Emma Roberts is working on making sure her son, Rhodes, 3, is a little gentleman.

The “American Horror Story: Delicate Part 2,” star says she wants Rhodes to practice good manners.

“I’m trying to reinforce the ‘thank you,’ but take away the ‘no.’ … To things that are simple, like dinnertime: (He says) ‘No, thank you,’ and I’m like, ‘Actually, you’re welcome,’” she said April 3 on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna.

Roberts, 33, said she has her own methods for making sure Rhodes does what is asked of him.

“I feel like the way to get kids to do stuff, you have to present it in a very grand way, so I’m like, ‘Your bath is ready, sir. Look at all these toys.’ I’m like, ‘Here is your gorgeous meal to eat’ and they’re still like, ‘No, thank you,’” she said.

Read on to find out more about Roberts’ son, Rhodes.

When was Rhodes born?

Rhodes was born Dec. 27, 2020. Roberts shared the first photo of him on Jan. 12, 2021. The shot featured her in an orange dress sitting on a chair while holding him.

“Thank you 2020 for getting one thing right ☀️ Our bright light Rhodes Robert Hedlund,” she captioned the picture.

Roberts posted another picture of her holding Rhodes about two weeks later. It was a black and white shot in which he leans gently on her chest, while she holds a book by Joan Didion.

“Rhodes meet Joan,” she captioned the picture.

Who is Rhodes’ father?

Roberts welcomed Rhodes with Garrett Hedlund, an actor who starred in films such as “Friday Night Lights,” “On the Road,” “Unbroken” and “Tron: Legacy.” The couple broke up in 2022.

Emma Roberts shares photos of Rhodes

Roberts has shared photos of her son on Instagram, including a sweet picture of her with him on April 1 while they both sported snow caps.

She also celebrated his most recent birthday in December with a black and white photo of her holding him on her lap.

“Happy Birthday to the sweetest soul. I love you Rhodes! Here’s to 3!” she wrote alongside the picture.

“Happy Birthday Dear One. Love you,” Roberts’ aunt, Julia Roberts, wrote in the comments.

Last year, Roberts’ mother, Kelly Cunningham, posted a picture of the toddler on her own Instagram feed without checking with her daughter.

“Little man is growing up!” Cunningham captioned the photo of the boy standing on a pile of leaves.

Emma Roberts shared this photo of her son after her mother did the same. @emmaroberts via Instagram

Roberts appeared to let that roll off without much drama when she shared the picture on her Instagram stories.

“When your mom posts your son’s face without asking but you love them both so whatever,” Roberts wrote.