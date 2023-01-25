Emily Ratajkowski and son Sylvester don matching pink at Versace photo shoot

Emily Ratajkowski might be the face of Versace's latest campaign, but her 22-month-old son, Sylvester Apollo Bear, is playing a supporting role.

The model, 31, shared on her Instagram stories earlier this week that little "Sly" joined her for the Versace shoot.

In a collection of photos and video, Ratajkowski detailed little Sly's fashion debut. The first snap featured little Sly being held by fashion icon Donatella Versace with a sweet caption from mom.

"Sly and his auntie @donatella_versace," Ratajkowski wrote alongside a shooting star and purple heart emoji.

"Auntie" Donatella and little Sly at the Versace Spring/Summer 2023 fashion campaign shoot. @emrata via Instagram

In a second photo shared by the model, Sly is grinning in front of a table full of black and purple leather accessories.

"Someone had the best time," Ratajkowski wrote.

So many accessories, so little time! @emrata via Instagram

In a final short video, Ratajkowski, wearing a backless pink gown, walked hand-in-hand with her son, who donned a pair of pink Crocs.

Mom and son in matching pink at the Versace shoot. @emrata via Instagram

The model announced her role in the fashion house's campaign on January 24 with a two-photo carousel on Instagram.

"There really are no words," she captioned the photos. "Thank you @donatella_versace for this incredible honor. Being the face of @versace has always been a dream of mine and I had to continually pinch myself on set to make sure I was actually there!"

Ratajkowski shares Sly with ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard. Prior to welcoming their child, the model wrote a personal essay for "Vogue" about not revealing their baby's gender.

“We like to respond that we won’t know the gender until our child is 18 and that they’ll let us know then,” Ratajkowski wrote. “Everyone laughs at this. There is a truth to our line, though, one that hints at possibilities that are much more complex than whatever genitalia our child might be born with: the truth that we ultimately have no idea who — rather than what — is growing inside my belly. Who will this person be? What kind of person will we become parents to? How will they change our lives and who we are?”