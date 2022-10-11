IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Eileen Ryan, actor and mother of Sean Penn, dies at 94

The big and small screen star remained active in the entertainment industry for more than 60 years. 
Sean Penn and Eileen Ryan
Sean Penn and Eileen Ryan at the Los Angeles premiere of "Into The Wild" at the Director's Guild of America on Sept. 18, 2007, in Los Angeles.E. Charbonneau / WireImage
By Ree Hines and Diana Dasrath

Film and television star Eileen Ryan has died at the age of 94.

According to a spokesperson, Ryan, whose Hollywood career spanned more than 60 years, died at her home in Malibu, California, on Oct. 9, just one week before what would have been her 95th birthday. 

Howard Duff and Eileen Ryan in Twilight Zone
Howard Duff and Eileen Ryan in "The Twilight Zone."Alamy

Ryan starred in a number of big-screen hits, including “Parenthood” (1989), “Benny & Joon" (1993) and “Magnolia” (1999), as well as making standout small-screen appearances in “The Twilight Zone,” “ER," "Grey’s Anatomy" and more. 

But she was also famous for her work off-screen, as a mother raising a trio of talented entertainers — singer-songwriter Michael Penn, late actor Chris Penn and Oscar-winning actor and director Sean Penn.

Penn Family
The Penn family, (left to right) Sean Penn, Eileen Ryan Penn, Chris Penn and Michael Penn, in 2004. AFI via Getty Images

She had a role alongside both her actor sons in "At Close Range" (1986) and starred in two films directed by Sean Penn, “The Crossing Guard” (1995) and “The Pledge" (2001).

Penn The Oscars 2004
Actor Sean Penn with his mother, Eileen, and his then-wife Robin Wright-Penn at the 76th Academy Awards. Ian West / PA Images via Getty Images

"No Myth" singer Michael Penn took to Twitter one day after his mother's passing to share the sad news and a vintage photo with his fans and followers.

"We lost mom yesterday," he wrote alongside a broken heart emoji.

Ryan was married to actor-director Leo Penn. The couple met at rehearsals for a production of "The Iceman Cometh" and married just months later, in 1957. They remained together until his death in 1998.

Ree Hines

Ree Hines is a freelance writer and editor who covers pop culture, lifestyle stories and trending news. She’s also a soul-music loving, coffee-obsessed member of both Team Cat and Team Dog. Ree lives in Tampa, Florida, and is a regular contributor to TODAY.com.

Diana Dasrath

Diana Dasrath is NBC News’ entertainment producer and a senior reporter. 