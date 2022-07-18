Dylan Dreyer's baby son Rusty strikes the perfect pose in new family photos

Dylan Dreyer’s 9-month-old son, Rusty, is ready for his close-up.

On Sunday, the TODAY meteorologist shared two pictures of herself and her husband, Brian Fichera, with their children Calvin, 5, Oliver, 2, and Rusty.

In both photos, little Rusty, who is is seen sandwiched between his parents and brothers, wears a big gummy grin. At not even a year old, he clearly understands the cue "Say cheese."

“Rusty is getting the hang of us! #partyoffive,” Dylan captioned her adorable post.

Dylan just returned to New York after playing in the American Century Champion celebrity golf tournament in Nevada. Fichera, Calvin, Oliver and Rusty —a.k.a. Dylan’s “fan club” also made the cross country trip.

“It’s so special have my family here for me for @acchampionship,” Dylan wrote on Instagram last week. “My boys got to see me play a few good holes. I tear up every time I see them cheering me on!! I’ve got the best fans in the world!!”

Fichera, a cameraman, shared an Instagram video of “Coach Cal” helping his mom perfect her shot.

“Trying to motivate her short game through tough love and show boating,” Fichera wrote.

In the clip, Calvin, a player himself, demonstrates how to sink the putt like a pro.

“Did you hear what he said?” Dylan exclaims. “‘See? That’s how it’s done!”

She then encourages him to “Do it again, buddy.”

Dylan and Fichera are both golf fanatics. He introduced her to the sport when they first started dating while living in Boston.

“It’s the thing we make time for,” she said. “We plan vacations around golf. That’s what we do,” she told The Met Golfer last year. “That’s our thing.”

Related Video: