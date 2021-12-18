Dylan Dreyer's 3 sons are all ready for Christmas in holiday card

The Ficheras are in the festive spirit!

Dylan Dreyer is sharing her family's Christmas card and this year, her three boys are front and center in their red, white and green Christmas jammies.

On the left side of the card, Cal, who just turned 5 on Friday, lovingly holds 2-month old Rusty, while beaming at Ollie, 1, who sits to the left of his brothers in a matching pajamas set and white Adirondack chair.

The Fichera brothers are ready for the holidays! Dylan Dreyer

The boys were photographed by what looks to be a waterfront area and a green garland with a red poinsettia draped along the backs of their chairs adds extra Yuletide flair.

The card includes a celebratory message: "Merry Christmas" in big white and red letters, and is signed by the whole family with "Love, Brian, Dylan, Calvin, Oliver, & Russell Fichera" featured in the lower right corner.

Last year, the Ficheras also donned matching wintry PJs for their 2020 Christmas card.

Dylan and her husband, Brian, welcomed their third son back in September and since then, Dylan has said her two older boys love to dote on their little sibling.

“Cal and Ollie love it when his eyes are open and he’s looking all around and taking in the sights and sounds,” the 3rd hour of TODAY co-host said in October. “The boys can’t stop kissing him and if I leave the room, Calvin lays next to RJ and says he’ll watch him for me,” Dylan added, referring to one of baby Rusty's nicknames.

The advent of the winter months is a busy time for Dylan and her family, as they celebrate Brian's birthday at the start of December and then Russell's birthday in early January.

With Christmas just a week away, the TODAY family has been getting into the holiday mood and Dylan's not the only who shared her family's annual photo card. Jenna Bush Hager also shared her family’s Christmas card with her three little ones “rockin’ around the Christmas tree” in a fun, colorful photo montage.