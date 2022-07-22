Dylan Dreyer sees a strong resemblance between her 5-year-old son, Calvin, and Prince George.

“I just think he looks so much like Calvin,” Dylan declared Friday on the 3rd hour of TODAY. To prove her point, the TODAY meteorologist held up a photo on her phone of a grinning Calvin.

"Every time I see the prince, I'm like, 'Oh, you look like my little prince,'" Dylan said.

“Oh, my gosh, they are spitting image," added NBC’s senior consumer investigative correspondent Vicky Nguyen.

“It’s that big cheesy smile," Dylan said.

"And the hair — and the color!" Vicky chimed in.

Dylan Dreyer thinks the future king and Calvin have similar smiles. Kensington Palace / dylandreyernbc via Instagram

"The hair and the smile is what does it for me!" Dylan later added on Twitter.

The two boys also share a love of music. Last year, Dylan posted a video of Calvin boogying to the country group Little Big Town. Meanwhile, George starts his day with a dance party. The future king and his sister, Princess Charlotte, 7, are both big fans of Shakira’s 2010 hit “Waka Waka (This Time For Africa).”

“There’s a lot of hip movements going along,” Prince William shared in an episode of “Time to Walk” by Apple Fitness in 2021 about the family's morning dance party.

A discussion about George’s ninth birthday on July 22 prompted Dylan's declaration about her son's resemblance to the prince.

To celebrate the milestone, William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, released a new photo of the birthday boy. In the picture, a beaming George is dressed in a blue polo shirt while standing on a beach. His mom snapped the sweet shot while they were vacationing in the U.K. earlier this month.

William and Kate share children George, Charlotte and Prince Louis, 4. Dylan and her husband, cameraman Brian Fichera, are parents to Calvin, Oliver, 2, and 9-month-old Rusty.