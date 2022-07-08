Dylan Dreyer shares adorable photos of her 'fan club' at celebrity golf tournament

Dylan Dreyer has one tee-rific cheering squad.

On Friday, Dylan shared photos of her family supporting her at the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament in Nevada.

“Brought my fan club to @edgewoodtahoe for @acchampionship,” Dylan captioned an Instagram carousel. "After a beautiful night…today is the day!!! Let’s see how this goes."

In one picture, Dylan’s husband, Brian Fichera, is seen posing with his father-in-law, Jim, and sons, Calvin, 5, Oliver, 2, and Rusty, 9 months.

Dylan also posted an adorable shot of her mom, Linda, holding Rusty, who is sporting a floppy sun hat and a Boston Red Sox sweater.

Dylan credits Fichera, a cameraman, for introducing her to golf shortly after they began dating. He bought Dylan her first set of clubs.

“I fell in love with it instantly,” she told The Met Golfer last year.

For Christmas 2021, Dylan and Fichera, who have been married since 2012, gifted each other sets of clubs fitted at a PGA Tour Superstore. She said they try to squeeze in rounds once or twice a week during golf season — although they don't linger on the course like they used to.

"There's so much guilt. I'm looking at the clock," she explained. "Before kids, we didn't care how long a round took, and we'd hang around the 19th hole and have a beer."

Meanwhile, Calvin is also obsessed with the sport, and even has his own clubs.

“It’s the thing we make time for,” she said. “We plan vacations around golf. That’s what we do. That’s our thing.”

"[Brian] always says he does better when he plays with me. It’s a load of crap, but it makes me feel good,” she added.

