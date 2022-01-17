Dylan Dreyer reflects on maternity leave as she prepares to return to TODAY

As Dylan Dreyer prepares to return to the 3rd Hour of TODAY, she's looking back at all her family has managed to "squeeze in" during her 16 weeks of maternity leave.

"As I prepare to go back to work in a week, I’m baffled by where the time has gone," the TODAY meteorologist wrote in an Instagram caption, posted on Monday. "Looking back, though, I realize…we squeezed A LOT in!!"

Dreyer went on to list all her family has experienced in the last 16 weeks, from newly-minted family member Baby Rusty's neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) stay, to the launch of Dreyer's New York Times Bestselling book, "Misty the Cloud: A Very Stormy Day."

"I know time will keep flying by so I’m soaking in every second and loving every minute of it," Dreyer added. "I’m also so lucky that I get to go back to a job I love and my kids get to see me loving what I do and working hard."

Dreyer also noted how lucky she is to have maternity leave at all.

"Maternity leave is a blessing and I’m so appreciative for the 16 weeks I got to spend at home with my boys (although some would argue it’s not nearly enough…agreed!!)," she wrote.

A reported 23% of Americans have access to paid family leave, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, while 89% have access to unpaid family leave. One 2012 U.S. Department of Labor study found that an estimated one in four women return to work just two weeks after giving birth.

The now family of five welcomed Russell “Rusty” James Fichera into the fold on Wednesday, Sept. 29, six weeks before his expected due date.

"My water broke Sunday evening and I’ve been hanging at the hospital. Our little guy is anxious to get out and meet us!" Dreyer wrote in an Instagram post, updating fans. "Doctors are closely monitoring both of us and trying to keep him on the inside for a little while longer to get stronger. All is well!"

Baby Rusty was born healthy, weighing 5 pounds, 5 ounces and measuring 18 inches long.

"I am so full of emotion and gratitude for this past week," Dreyer wrote in an Instagram post a week after Rusty was born. "God has blessed us with baby Russell earlier than expected but taken care of us the whole way. I couldn’t imagine waiting until November to meet him."

Baby Rusty, who also goes by “RJ,” stayed in the NICU a week after Dreyer was released from the hospital.

“Man it feels real good to be home together!!!” Dreyer wrote in another Instagram post, celebrating her family of five being all under one roof.

Baby Rusty joins Calvin, 4, Oliver, 21 months, and a slew of eager fans excited to see their mom back on TODAY. Welcome back, Dylan!